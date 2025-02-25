Advertisement
Details announced of this year's Writers' Week competitions

Feb 25, 2025 13:14 By radiokerrynews
Details have been announced of this year's Listowel Writers' Week competitions, which are open to established and aspiring writers all over Ireland and beyond.

The total prize fund for this year's competitions is over €30,000, and categories include the Kerry Group sponsored 'Novel of the Year'; The Pigott Poetry prize and the Bryan MacMahon Short Story Award.

Previous winners of the Listowel Writers Week 'Novel of the Year' include John Banville, Anne Enright and Roddy Doyle.

Further details on how to enter the competitions, are available on writersweek.

 

