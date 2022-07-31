Derry cyclists raise almost £23,000 for BUMBLEance charity

Ten cyclists from Derry have completed a 300-mile cycle to raise almost £23,000 for a Tralee-based charity.

The cyclists arrived in Tralee this afternoon, having begun their journey in Derry on Friday morning.

They have raised over £22,800 and counting for BUMBLEance, which provides a free national service for critically and seriously ill children, who require transport between their home and children’s hospitals, hospices, respite and treatment centres.

The DerrytoKerry event was first planned for 2020, with the goal of raising £20,000 for the charity, but it had to be postponed until this year due to the pandemic.

Team member Noel Doyle gave a special thanks to the support team which helped the cyclists along the way, as well as the cycling clubs along the route who supported them.

Noel says that the riders are feeling alright, despite the 300-mile trip.

People who wish to donate can do so here.