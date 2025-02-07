Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae has declined to comment when asked by Radio Kerry today if he is supporting the government on a "case-by-case" basis.

On Tuesday, Dáil ceann comhairle Verona Murphy released a statement on a speaking rights dispute between opposition TDs and Regional Independents Group members without junior ministries.

Deputy Murphy said she received emails from TDs Danny Healy-Rae, Michael Lowry, Gillian Toole, and Barry Heneghan stating they would maintain their independence and vote on a case-by-case basis.

Last month, independent Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae said he and his brother, Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, hoped "to work in a meaningful way from within government to support the people of Kerry with the issues that matter most to them".

He added that their goal was to deliver five budgets.

At the end of January, Michael Healy Rae was confirmed as a junior minister in the Department of Agriculture, with responsibility for forestry, farm safety and horticulture.