Department to oppose proposed Shannon LNG development until energy review finished

The Department of the Environment will oppose the proposed Shannon LNG development, until a review into energy supply is finished.

Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, intends to seek 10-year planning permission for the first phase of development on the Tarbert-Ballylongford landbank shortly. This is despite a moratorium on the development of liquified natural gas terminals.

The proposed development over 600 acres comprises a power plant and terminal, which will import liquified natural gas. In June, it was determined the proposed development was within the scope of the Planning & Development (Strategic Infrastructure) Act 2006, meaning the developers can bypass the council’s planning and apply to An Bord Pleanála.

The Department of the Environment has told Radio Kerry that the status of any such planning application in the first instance is a matter for An Bord Pleanála. However, the department is monitoring the development and it’ll make its views known if the planning application is lodged.

Its views are contained in a previous government policy statement, which states that, pending the outcome of a review of the security of energy supply, it would not be appropriate for the development of any LNG terminals to be permitted or proceeded with in Ireland. The review is due to be finished by the middle of next year.

The planning application, environmental impact assessments and industrial emission licence can be viewed from September 3rd at council or An Bord Pleanála offices, or online at stepplanning.com. The deadline for submissions is October 22nd.