Department of Integration says final decision not yet made about Ballymullen Barracks accommodating asylum seekers

Jul 26, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Department of Integration says final decision not yet made about Ballymullen Barracks accommodating asylum seekers
A final decision has yet to be made in relation to the use of Ballymullen Barracks to house international protection applicants.

That's according to a spokesperson for the Department of Integration.

At the start of June, the Department of Integration told Radio Kerry at that time there was no proposal to use the former army barracks to house people seeking international protection.

The Department of Defence, and the Defence Forces, offered the Tralee barracks as accommodation for people displaced by the war in Ukraine in 2022.

The site is now no longer being used by Ukrainian refugees, and so is vacant once again.

The spokesperson for the Department of Integration says Ireland is currently experiencing an acute shortage of accommodation for people seeking international protection, and that the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) is using every possible vacancy "to minimise homelessness".

They now say it has contacted the Department of Defence about the possibility of using Ballymullen Barracks to accommodate international protection applicants.

However, a final decision is yet to be made.

Sinn Féin county councillor for the Tralee Municipal District, Paul Daly says without public consultation, people will continue to speculate:

