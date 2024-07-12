Department of Housing says water services issues at Killarney estates is matter for council to resolve

The Department of Housing says it’s supporting the resolution of legacy issues for water services at two estates in Killarney.

Over €990,000 was allocated to Kerry County Council to resolve developer provided water services infrastructure (DPI) at Old Killarney Village and Birch Hill estates.

Cathaoirleach of Killarney Municipal District, Cllr Maura Healy-Rae, and Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae say this leaves a shortfall of over €330,00.

They called for further funding for these estates to be connected to the public sewerage treatment system.

In a statement to Radio Kerry the Department of Housing said DPI is privately owned infrastructure provided by the estates developer and is not connected to the public water services network.

The Department says it’s supporting the resolution of issues at Birch Hill and Old Killarney Village estates, to enable their taking in charge by Kerry County Council.

The statement outlines that under the co-funding arrangement, the department provides 75% of the cost and the remaining is matter for the local authority.

The department allocated Kerry County Council funding under the multi-annual programme in 2020, to resolve DPI in the estates.

The original allocation was increased to €992,673 in June this year, to reflect construction inflation and a revised approach for connection of water services.

The Department says it is now a matter for Kerry County Council to resolve, to enable the estates to be taken in charge.

The statement concluded that the council will need to work closely with Uisce Éireann to do so.

In a memorandum presented to Killarney MD members this week, the council advised the details of the 25% balance and progressing the project will be discussed with Uisce Éireann.