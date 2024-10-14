Radio Kerry News contacted the Department of Health and Cork Kerry Community Healthcare in response to the claim that €350,000 is needed to bring the Ocean View nursing home up to HIQA standards.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says the HSE does not own the Ocean View nursing home building, and has no legal right to invest public money into a privately owned property.

It says private providers are responsible for undertaking the necessary infrastructure works required by regulations.

It adds that the HSE is currently covering operational costs and interim works to ensure the safety and welfare of residents and staff.

The Department of Health says the HSE will continue to communicate with residents, families and staff, to keep them informed of developments.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says its team is working with Ocean View residents in a compassionate and person-centred way.