Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance to family of missing Kerry woman

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it’s providing consular assistance to the family of a Kerry woman who may be missing in France.

There are reports online that Susan Forde from Fossa, might be around the Montpellier region of France.

These reports state her family is extremely concerned for her well-being and are appealing to the public for any information that might be of help in finding her.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it’s aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

The Garda Press Office says no missing person appeal has yet been issued for Susan Forde.

The social media posts about Susan Forde appeal for any information to be sent to [email protected] or ring Killarney Garda Station on 00-353-64-6671160.