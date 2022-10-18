Advertisement
News

Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance to family of missing Kerry woman

Oct 18, 2022 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance to family of missing Kerry woman Department of Foreign Affairs providing consular assistance to family of missing Kerry woman
Share this article

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it’s providing consular assistance to the family of a Kerry woman who may be missing in France.

There are reports online that Susan Forde from Fossa, might be around the Montpellier region of France.

These reports state her family is extremely concerned for her well-being and are appealing to the public for any information that might be of help in finding her.

Advertisement

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it’s aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

The Garda Press Office says no missing person appeal has yet been issued for Susan Forde.

 

Advertisement

The social media posts about Susan Forde appeal for any information to be sent to [email protected] or ring Killarney Garda Station on 00-353-64-6671160.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus