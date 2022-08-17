Department of Agriculture to review animal welfare complaints ahead of next years' Puck Fair

The Department of Agriculture has confirmed they'll take animal welfare complaints into consideration ahead of next years Puck Fair.

It comes as the Department received 175 complaints in regard to the safety of King Puck.

The organisers of Ireland's oldest festival were caught in a controversy last week after making the decision to hoist the goat in a cage during a heatwave.

The goat was brought down by organisers on two occasions due to safety concerns.

The Department of Agriculture confirmed to Radio Kerry News that they'll review the matter in advance of next year's fair.