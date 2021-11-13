Advertisement
Delays for motorists in Listowel and on N22 Cork Road

Nov 13, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Listowel are warning motorists of long delays in and around the town.

Works are taking place on the Bridge Road in Listowel, and by the Co-op just outside it on the Tralee road, with stop and go systems in place at both locations.

Motorists can expect long delays, and gardaí are advising them to take alternative routes if possible.

Long delays can also be expected on the N22 Cork road between Ballyvourney and Macroom.

Gardaí say a truck has broken down on the road.

A stop go system will remain in place there until the afternoon.

