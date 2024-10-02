Defamation proceedings against Kerry garda sergeant struck out

A Kerry woman has had her application to bring a defamation case against a garda sergeant struck out.

A motion by Michelle Keane from Knocknagoshel against Garda Sergeant Melanie Walsh was heard at a sitting of Tralee Circuit Court recently.

Ms Keane contested June's local elections as an independent candidate in the Castleisland area and is running as an independent candidate in the general election.

The motion heard before the court was in relation to a civil bill she issued bill on September 17th.

The motion was heard by County Registrar Padraig Burke at a civil court sitting in Tralee recently.

At the sitting Mr Burke made comment on the increased number of people self-representing before the court and submitting documentation that is nowhere near compliant.

He said court time is a valuable asset and can not be wasted with unnecessary proceedings.

Mr Burke told the court that the civil bill produced by Ms Keane, was not actually addressed to Melanie Walsh and was instead addressed to Brian Long Solicitors.

Ms Keane responded that this was done in order to comply with court orders in a separate case.

Mr Burke told Ms Keane she didn’t apply to any court before issue proceedings for permission to do anything.

He added that in his opinion what Ms Keane presented in the citation was a copy and paste job of what was given to her in a separate court proceeding.

Mr Burke said no cause of action was disclosed in the motion and it was effectively a rehash of the defence in another case.

He struck out the motion, describing it as unfounded and an abuse of process.

Ms Keane said she will appeal the decision, and accused the county registrar of siding with An Garda Síochána and Sgt Melanie Walsh.

She added she may not get justice in Kerry courts but will go outside of the county or to the High Court if she has to do so.

Costs of the motion were granted to Brian Long Solicitors representing Sgt Walsh.