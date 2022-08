There was a decrease in the number of foreign fishing vessels that landed in Kerry ports last year.

That’s according to figures provided by the Central Statistics Office.

In 2021, more than 14,900 foreign vessels landed in Kerry ports.That’s a decrease of 7,000 when compared to nine years prior in 2012, when over 21,900 landed in Kerry ports.

Nationally, fish landings by foreign vessels decreased by 14%.