Decrease in available general beds at UHK

The number of general beds available at University Hospital Kerry has slowly decreased over the last few days.

That’s according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, which details the number of vacant beds, along with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Irish hospitals.

As of 8pm last evening, three vacant general beds and one critical care bed were available at UHK.

Last Friday, there were six beds available which decreased to four on the next day.

Figures also show ten patients with COVID-19 are being treated in University Hospital Kerry, with none of these in the ICU.