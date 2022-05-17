Advertisement
News

Decrease in available general beds at UHK

May 17, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Decrease in available general beds at UHK Decrease in available general beds at UHK
Share this article

The number of general beds available at University Hospital Kerry has slowly decreased over the last few days.

That’s according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update, which details the number of vacant beds, along with the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Irish hospitals.

As of 8pm last evening, three vacant general beds and one critical care bed were available at UHK.

Advertisement

Last Friday, there were six beds available which decreased to four on the next day.

Figures also show ten patients with COVID-19 are being treated in University Hospital Kerry, with none of these in the ICU.

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus