Advertisement
News

Decision on planning permission for 35 apartments in Dingle deferred

Mar 22, 2023 12:03 By radiokerrynews
Decision on planning permission for 35 apartments in Dingle deferred Decision on planning permission for 35 apartments in Dingle deferred
Share this article

A decision on a planning application for a block of 35 apartments in Dingle has been deferred.

Michael O’Malley applied for permission to build the apartment block at the Spa Road/Inner Relief in Gortonora in the town.

The plans include 20 one-bed apartments, 14 two-bed apartments, and one apartment of three beds, along with internal bicycle storage and 25 car parking spaces.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council had been due to make a decision by March 19th but has requested further information on the layout and design of the project, before making a decision.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus