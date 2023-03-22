Decision on planning permission for 35 apartments in Dingle deferred

A decision on a planning application for a block of 35 apartments in Dingle has been deferred.

Michael O’Malley applied for permission to build the apartment block at the Spa Road/Inner Relief in Gortonora in the town.

The plans include 20 one-bed apartments, 14 two-bed apartments, and one apartment of three beds, along with internal bicycle storage and 25 car parking spaces.

Kerry County Council had been due to make a decision by March 19th but has requested further information on the layout and design of the project, before making a decision.