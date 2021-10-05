Decision on Adare Bypass and Foynes Limerick Road deferred until next month

A decision is not due now until next month on plans for the Adare Bypass and Foynes to Limerick Road.

Limerick City and County Council applied for planning permission in December 2019 for the proposed 35km development. It’s to comprise 15.6 km of dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, and 17.5 km of motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city, bypassing Adare.

An Bord Pleanála was due to have decided on the case by today (October 4th), but the decision has now been put back until November 26th.