Advertisement
News

Decision on Adare Bypass and Foynes Limerick Road deferred until next month

Oct 5, 2021 08:10 By radiokerrynews
Decision on Adare Bypass and Foynes Limerick Road deferred until next month Decision on Adare Bypass and Foynes Limerick Road deferred until next month
Share this article

A decision is not due now until next month on plans for the Adare Bypass and Foynes to Limerick Road.

Limerick City and County Council applied for planning permission in December 2019 for the proposed 35km development. It’s to comprise 15.6 km of dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, and 17.5 km of motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city, bypassing Adare.

An Bord Pleanála was due to have decided on the case by today (October 4th), but the decision has now been put back until November 26th.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus