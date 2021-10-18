Advertisement
Decision not to allow further appeals sees South Kerry Greenway clear final hurdle

Oct 18, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Decision not to allow further appeals sees South Kerry Greenway clear final hurdle
The decision not to allow further appeals against the South Kerry Greenway clears the last hurdle that’s prevented the project going ahead.

That’s according to Alan Landers of ACARD, which promotes enterprise in Cahersiveen; Mr Landers is also part of the Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance.

He was speaking after it was revealed on Friday evening that the High Court refused permission to appeal the dismissal of two legal challenges relating to the greenway.

The case is due before the High Court again tomorrow, to deal with an issue regarding a stay on works; Alan Landers is hopeful the stay will be lifted.

 

