Death announced of former senator Paul Coghlan

The death has taken place of former Fine Gael senator Paul Coghlan.

Mr Coghlan, who was a founding shareholder of Radio Kerry, had turned 79 last week.

In 2011, then Taoiseach Enda Kenny appointed him Government Chief Whip in the Seanad. The Killarney man became Leas-Chathaoirleach of the Seanad in June 2016 and held that position until 2020 when he retired from politics.

Paul Coghlan was also a former president of Killarney Chamber of Commerce and was a successful auctioneer and businessman.

An Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael, Leo Varadkar, has expressed his condolences on the death of the former senator.

He described Paul Coghlan as always kind and courteous and extended his deepest sympathies to Mr Coghlan's wife Peggy and family.

The Taoiseach said, "I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan.

“Paul was a very proud Kerryman, and over the course of his professional life was a member of Killarney Urban District Council, to which he was first elected in 1985, Kerry County Council, to which he was elected in 1991, Kerry VEC and Dingle Harbour Commissioners. He was also a former chairman of Muckross House.

“In his political life, Paul Coghlan was first elected to Seanad Éireann in 1997 on the Industrial and Commercial Panel, where he served until 2020. He also served on the Oireachtas Committee on the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement and the Joint Oireachtas Committees on EU Affairs and Finance," the Taoiseach added.

Leo Varadkar said,“Paul was hard-working, dedicated and never forgot his roots in the Kingdom. Perhaps most importantly, he was always courteous and kind and was driven by his commitment to public service and his local community.

“I served with him in the Oireachtas between 2007 and his retirement in 2020. But even before that, as councillor, Paul offered encouragement and practical support. He was very collegial and affable in his approach to politics. He would talk to anyone and fell out with no one. While we did not always see eye to eye on policy, he was always very kind, very good company and he will be missed by his colleagues and party."

Mr Varadkar added, “I wish to extend my deepest sympathies to Paul’s wife Peggy and children Michael, Mairead, Áine, John Paul and Aoife. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”