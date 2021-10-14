Deadline for Streetscape Enhancement Scheme extended

The deadline for works to be completed under the Streetscape Enhancement Initiative has been extended until December 31st.

The scheme aims to improve the appearance of shopfronts and business premises and promote the commercial potential of Kerry towns and villages.

It's being piloted in Castleisland, Ballybunion and Killorglin.

Earlier this month, Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald wrote to Minister Heather Humphreys and the Department of Community and Rural Affairs to seek an extension.

He said the timeframe of November 5th to complete work and submit invoices was too short, adding he'd been contacted by several owners of premises who are seeking to have the deadline date extended.

He said they'd had issues including difficulty securing contractors to get the works done before the deadline.

Meanwhile, the there's also been a call for the Streetscape Enhancement Scheme to be expanded in Kerry.

There was a call at the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting for an expansion of the areas covered and deadline for completion of works; management is to look into the possibility of this.

Minister Heather Humphreys says she extended the timeframe, given the challenges faced by many property owners in delivering their projects within the previous timeframe.