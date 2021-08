The deadline for applications for phase 2 of the New Frontiers programme at MTU Kerry is today at 3pm.

The entrepreneur development programme is run at the Tom Crean Business Centre on the Munster Technological University campus in Tralee.

Twelve people will take on the full-time programme which runs for six months from September.

Advertisement

Phase 1 of New Fronters will again next March during Kerry Month of Enterprise, and then then in May; 20 businesses will take part in each intake.