Danny Healy-Rae undecided how he'll vote in no confidence motion against Justice Minister

Dec 5, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrynews
One of Kerry's two Independent TDs remains unsure how he'll vote in today's vote of 'no confidence' in Justice

Minister Helen McEntee.

Sinn Féin, which is tabling the motion, has repeatedly called on her to resign, following the recent riots in Dublin city centre.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae has stated he’ll vote no confidence in the Minister in today's Dáil vote.

But he’s questioned the timing of the motion, stating it was an unwanted distraction in the current climate.

Fellow Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae, however, says while he has no confidence in either the Minister or the Garda Commisoner, he'll wait until he sees if the Government tables a counter-motion:

