Dangerous driver sentenced for death of Killarney cyclist

Aug 9, 2024 13:52 By radiokerrynews
Dangerous driver sentenced for death of Killarney cyclist
A dangerous driver who hit and killed a Killarney cyclist in the UK has been jailed for six years.

David Breen from Killarney was out cycling in October 2021 when he was hit by car in Sussex, a county in South-East England.

The 26-year-old was living in Chichester at the time of his death.

37 year-old Terry Varndell was convicted of dangerous driving after evidence showed he was making texts and phone calls on his mobile phone in the lead up to the incident.

Mr Varndell was also not insured on the Vauxhall Zafira he was driving and failed to stop at the scene of the collision.

Retired councillor Donal Grady, who knows Mr Breen’s family says the six-year sentence is not enough.

