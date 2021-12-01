Advertisement
Dale Road to open in coming weeks with a temporary surface

Dec 1, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Dale Road to open in coming weeks with a temporary surface
The Dale Road in North Kerry will open in the coming weeks with a temporary surface.

Fine Gael councillor Aoife Thornton says she was shocked when the council said on Monday the road will not be fully reopen until the middle of next year.

She spoke to an engineer on the road, who says the road will be given a temporary surface in the coming weeks and it’ll be fully open before Christmas.

Councillor Thornton says the road will have to close for around ten days in May of next year as the weather conditions then should better suit the laying of a final surface.

But in the short-term, she says the Dale Road will be open for Christmas.

