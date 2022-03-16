Advertisement
Dale Road closed again for up to six weeks

Mar 16, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
A North Kerry road which reopened in December after being closed for two and a half years, has closed again for up to six weeks.

The R556 Rathscannell or Dale Road is located between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff, and is a popular route for people travelling to and from Ballybunion.

A major redevelopment began in August 2020, with the road reopening to traffic before last Christmas.

It was known the road would need to close for a short period when the weather improved, for the laying of a final surface.

The road closed on Monday this week, and the council issued a notice stating it’ll remain shut until April 22nd, however it’s hoped the works will be completed sooner than the six-week timeframe.

 

