Three names were the most popular for new born babies in Kerry.

That's according to the Central Statistics Office Irish Babies' Names in 2023 data.

The report shows that Rían was the most popular name for baby boys in the county last year.

Grace and Ellie were the joint most popular name for baby girls in Kerry in 2023.

The figures show, nationally, Grace was the most popular name for girls, while for boys Jack took the top spot for the seventh year in a row.