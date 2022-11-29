CSO report finds 3% of people in Kerry have no formal education

Only 3% of people in Kerry have no formal education or failed to progress to secondary school.

This compares to a rate of 6% along the border counties of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

These figures are contained in a report released by the Central Statistics Office.

The Educational Attainment Thematic Report 2022, found nationally that 63% of people aged between 25 and 34 have progressed to education post secondary school.

Meanwhile, those aged 35 to 44 have a third-level attainment rate of 58%.