Advertisement
News

CSO report finds 3% of people in Kerry have no formal education

Nov 29, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
CSO report finds 3% of people in Kerry have no formal education CSO report finds 3% of people in Kerry have no formal education
Share this article

Only 3% of people in Kerry have no formal education or failed to progress to secondary school.

This compares to a rate of 6% along the border counties of Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo.

These figures are contained in a report released by the Central Statistics Office.

Advertisement

The Educational Attainment Thematic Report 2022, found nationally that 63% of people aged between 25 and 34 have progressed to education post secondary school.

Meanwhile, those aged 35 to 44 have a third-level attainment rate of 58%.

 

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus