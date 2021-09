The Central Statistics Office has reissued an appeal for people to work as field supervisors in Kerry for next year's Census.

It’s having difficulty filling positions in four parts of the county; Castleisland, Knocknagoshel, Dingle, and Kilmorna.

The field supervisor positions involve working full-time from next January to May on the 2022 Census, which takes place on April 3rd.

The CSO is accepting applications on its website up until Tuesday.