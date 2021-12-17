Advertisement
Criticism of department's approach to farm payment cuts related to gorse fires

Dec 17, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Michael Cahill (Fianna Fáil ) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
There's no justice in the Department of Agriculture's approach to payment cuts related to gorse fires on farmers' lands.

That's the view of Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill, who wrote to the Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue asking him not to impose payment cuts to farmers that did not set a gorse fire on their land.

Cllr Cahill says the Minister's Private Secretary informed him that where land has been burned between March and August, it is not eligible for farm payment, and no account is taken of whether the landowner caused the fire.

The Cathaoirleach of the Kenmare Municipal District said Minister McConalogue recently advised farmers in Kerry whose payments were affected by gorse fires they did not start, to appeal any penalties.

The Fianna Fáil councillor adds he will be exerting pressure on all TDs to lobby for change on this issue.

 

