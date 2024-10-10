Criticism of attempts to link Shannon LNG application with planning and development bill

There has been criticism of attempts to link the current planning application for Shannon LNG with the planning and development bill.

Chair of Tarbert Ballylongford Landbank Group and chair of Ballylongford Enterprise Association, Noel Lynch is critical of what he says are attempts to link the current planning application for Shannon LNG with the bill.

The bill was voted for in the Dáil last night and it lists LNG facilities as strategic infrastructure developments.

Noel Lynch says the current application for LNG was made under previous legislation:

Cleo Murphy, who is a Green Party general election candidate, says the bill doesn’t fast-track LNG.

She says the reference to liquified natural gas relates to policy if there was an energy crisis.

Cleo Murphy says the Green Party remains opposed to fracked gas: