Advertisement
News

Criticism of attempts to link Shannon LNG application with planning and development bill

Oct 10, 2024 13:16 By radiokerrynews
Criticism of attempts to link Shannon LNG application with planning and development bill
Share this article

There has been criticism of attempts to link the current planning application for Shannon LNG with the planning and development bill.

Chair of Tarbert Ballylongford Landbank Group and chair of Ballylongford Enterprise Association, Noel Lynch is critical of what he says are attempts to link the current planning application for Shannon LNG with the bill.

The bill was voted for in the Dáil last night and it lists LNG facilities as strategic infrastructure developments.

Advertisement

Noel Lynch says the current application for LNG was made under previous legislation:

Cleo Murphy, who is a Green Party general election candidate, says the bill doesn’t fast-track LNG.

Advertisement

She says the reference to liquified natural gas relates to policy if there was an energy crisis.

Cleo Murphy says the Green Party remains opposed to fracked gas:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

N21 road reopen to traffic following accident
Advertisement
Valentia conference focuses on need to protect nation's underwater cables from attack
First public consultation to choose preferred route to extend South Kerry Greenway
Advertisement

Recommended

N21 road reopen to traffic following accident
Launch of "Float to Live" exhibition at Cork Airport
Close call for American tourist at Sceilg Mhichíl
Valentia conference focuses on need to protect nation's underwater cables from attack
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus