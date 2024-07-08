Criminal barristers are to protest outside Tralee courthouse tomorrow.

It is part of a nationwide campaign taking place at 16 courthouses nationwide including at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Criminal barristers will withdraw their services tomorrow as well as the 15th and 24th July.

The council of The Bar of Ireland is seeking a binding, independent and time-limited mechanism to set legal aid fees, paid to criminal barristers by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In Budget 2024, the government announced a 10 percent (10%) fee restoration.

However, criminal barristers say some of the state's banking crash-era cuts to the public sector continue to apply to their profession.

They say the linking of their fees to public sector pay agreements has not been restored.

They claim two-thirds leave the profession after six years due to the poor fees, which they believe is causing delays in the criminal justice system.

Some are worried the public will lose trust in the justice system because of a lack of experienced barristers to properly defend or prosecute cases.