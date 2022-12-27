CPOs published as part of Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick road development

Compulsory Purchase Orders have been published as part of the development of a bypass for one of the country's worst traffic bottlenecks, Adare.

In August, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the 35km Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick road.

It’s hoped the development would be completed in time for the Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2027.

This project aims to bypass one of the country's worst traffic bottlenecks, Adare, and connect the Port of Foynes to the motorway network.

It’s to comprise a 15.6 km dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, along with almost 2km of single carriageway from Askeaton to Ballyclogh.

There’ll be a 17.5km motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city at Attyflin; there’ll also be a service area for heavy goods vehicles near Foynes Port.

Following several deferrals, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for this project in August.

Nine dwellings, seven of which are occupied, have to be acquired to make way for this project; 22 landowners are also to be impacted by land acquisition.

Compulsory Purchase Order notices in relation to the purchase of lands for the project were published in October.