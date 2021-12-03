Advertisement
News

COVID incidence rate decreases in all six Kerry LEAs

Dec 3, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
COVID incidence rate decreases in all six Kerry LEAs COVID incidence rate decreases in all six Kerry LEAs
Share this article

There were reductions in the rate of COVID-19 in all Kerry LEAs over the past week.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate in all local electoral areas (LEA) in the Republic. During the two-week period up Monday (29th December), there were 1,578 cases confirmed in the county, down 190 cases on this time last week.

The Corca Dhuibhne LEA, with 92 cases, has the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the county of 648. Kenmare LEA has a rate of 726 after 182 cases, while the Listowel LEA, with 239 cases, has a rate of 833.

Advertisement

Castleisland has a rate of 1,067 after 183 cases, while Tralee LEA’s rate now stands at 1,192 after 394 cases were reported over the past fortnight.

The Killarney LEA has the highest rate in the county by some distance: the area recorded 488 cases over the past 14 days, a minor decrease on last week’s total.

The area has a 14-day incidence rate of 1,648.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus