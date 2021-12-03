COVID incidence rate decreases in all six Kerry LEAs

There were reductions in the rate of COVID-19 in all Kerry LEAs over the past week.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the incidence rate in all local electoral areas (LEA) in the Republic. During the two-week period up Monday (29th December), there were 1,578 cases confirmed in the county, down 190 cases on this time last week.

The Corca Dhuibhne LEA, with 92 cases, has the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in the county of 648. Kenmare LEA has a rate of 726 after 182 cases, while the Listowel LEA, with 239 cases, has a rate of 833.

Castleisland has a rate of 1,067 after 183 cases, while Tralee LEA’s rate now stands at 1,192 after 394 cases were reported over the past fortnight.

The Killarney LEA has the highest rate in the county by some distance: the area recorded 488 cases over the past 14 days, a minor decrease on last week’s total.

The area has a 14-day incidence rate of 1,648.