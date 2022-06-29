Covid-19 vaccinations available in Kerry this week

People aged 65 years and over are being reminded to get their second COVID-19 booster vaccine.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says appointments are available this week at the Kerry Vaccination Centre at the former Borg Warner site at Monavalley in Tralee - eircode V92 HT21.

They are taking both walk-ins and appointments between 9:15am and 1:15pm tomorrow, and 9.15am and 4pm on Friday; appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

Advertisement

Appointments are also available tomorrow from 9.15am to 1:15pm for people aged 30 and older for 1st and 2nd vaccination doses, and for boosters.

Also tomorrow, from 2.15 to 4pm, people aged 12 to 29 can get 1st and 2nd vaccination doses, and boosters.

On Friday between 9.15am and 4pm, those aged 30 and older can get a 1st or 2nd vaccination, or a booster.

Advertisement

Information available on HSE.ie, and HSE Live are available to support with booking if required on Freephone 1800 700 700