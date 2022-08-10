COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in Kerry over coming days

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Kerry over the coming days.

Walk-ins and appointments are available for people aged 65 and over for their second booster on Thursday from 9.15am to 1pm and from 2.15pm to 4pm at the Kerry vaccination centre in Tralee.

On Friday, the clinics will run for those aged 65 and over at the same times.

People aged 12 and over must book an appointment for the same clinics; first, second and booster vaccines are available.

Appointments can be booked on hse.ie.