COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in Kerry

Jul 20, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
COVID-19 vaccination clinics available in Kerry
COVID-19 vaccination clinics will take place in Kerry over the coming days.

Walk-ins and appointments are available for people aged 65 and over for their second booster on Thursday from 9.15am to 1pm.

On Friday, the clinics will run from 9.15am to 1pm and from 2.15pm to 4pm for those aged 65 and over.

People aged 12 and over must book an appointment for the same clinics; first, second and booster vaccines are available.

Appointments are available to book for children aged 5 to 11 for their first and second dose on Thursday from 2.20pm to 4pm.

Appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

