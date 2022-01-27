COVID-19 resulted in drop in crime in Kerry last year

COVID-19 resulted in a drop in the number of all categories of crime in Kerry last year.

Meanwhile, drink driving in Kerry is on the rise, while drug driving has declined. That’s according to figures presented by the Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Division, Eileen Foster at the recent Joint Policing Committee meeting.

Speaking at the online Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting, Chief Superintendent of the Kerry Garda Division, Eileen Foster noted that COVID-19 had impacted crime figures, reducing all categories. She also acknowledged the support of the community with regards to COVID-19.

Property crime, which includes burglary and theft, was down 6% in Kerry during 2021 to 860 incidents. Crimes against the person, which takes in assault causing harm and minor assault, dropped 4% to 597 last year.

Criminal damage and public order offences were down 4% to 1,200, while there were 595 drugs and offensive weapons incidents, a drop of 5%. Garda figures show there were 180 arrests for driving while drunk in the county last year; that’s up 18% on the figures for 2020.

The incidence of drug driving, however, dropped 43% last year, from 90 arrests in 2020 to 51 last year.