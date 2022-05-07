COVID-19 cases in Kerry continue to fall

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kerry is continuing to fall rapidly.

Data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the number of cases across the county during the last two weeks was over 30% lower than the previous two weeks.

There were also over 50% fewer cases in Kerry than the first half of last month.

The HPSC calculates the number of PCR-confirmed cases and the incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

There were 489 cases in Kerry in the two weeks up to May 2nd.

This represents a 32% drop from the previous two weeks, when there were 720 cases.

Case numbers are 53% lower than the first two weeks in April, when there were over 1,000 across the county.

However, the rate of COVID-19 in four of the six local electoral areas in Kerry is still above the national average.

The Tralee LEA has the highest rate in the county, at 403 cases per 100,000 population.

Listowel, Corca Dhuibhne and Castleisland local electoral areas also have rates higher than the national average of 292 per 100,000.

The Kenmare and Killarney LEAs both had COVID-19 rates below the national average in the two weeks up to May 2nd.