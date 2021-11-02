COVID-19 booster shots begin for 60 to 79-year-olds this week

COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are beginning to be administered to people aged between 60 and 79 from this week.

The roll out is already well underway for the over 80s, people aged over 65 in residential care, and those with compromised immune systems.

From this weekend, healthcare workers will also start to get their boosters.

Specialist registrar with the HSE in Cork and Kerry, Dr Philippa White, says those aged between 60 and 79 will get an MRNA vaccine.

She says the 70 to 79-year-olds will be contacted by their GP, while those aged 60 to 69 will get appointments for vaccination centres.