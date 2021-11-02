Advertisement
COVID-19 booster shots begin for 60 to 79-year-olds this week

Nov 2, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
COVID-19 booster shots begin for 60 to 79-year-olds this week COVID-19 booster shots begin for 60 to 79-year-olds this week
John Cremin, from Knocknagree, County Cork, a 95-year-old father and grandfather resident at Killarney Community Hospital, was the first community hospital resident to receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Kerry from Nurse Alan Horgan on Thursday morning. “I’m very glad to be getting my vaccine today, it’s not something that happens every week" he said. Photo: Don MacMonagle
COVID-19 vaccine booster shots are beginning to be administered to people aged between 60 and 79 from this week.

The roll out is already well underway for the over 80s, people aged over 65 in residential care, and those with compromised immune systems.

From this weekend, healthcare workers will also start to get their boosters.

Specialist registrar with the HSE in Cork and Kerry, Dr Philippa White, says those aged between 60 and 79 will get an MRNA vaccine.

She says the 70 to 79-year-olds will be contacted by their GP, while those aged 60 to 69 will get appointments for vaccination centres.

