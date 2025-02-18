Court told items seized from alleged homemade meth lab in Killarney need further analysis

Items seized by Kerry gardaí from an apparent homemade meth lab need further analysis before the case against the accused can proceed.

At the last court appearance of this accused, Judge David Waters had criticised delays in forensic testing of drugs for criminal court cases.

43-year-old Anna Entrambasaguas of Knocknasartnett, Killarney, faces seven charges including possession of crystal meth and possession for sale or supply.

The court previously heard she allegedly had all the items required for a meth lab in her home, which were seized following a raid by gardaí in late October.

During the last court appearance of Ms Entrambasaguas, Sergeant Chris Manton said all that was awaited was a certificate from Forensic Science Ireland, before the case could proceed.

FSI is an associated office of the Department of Justice, whose duties include providing scientific analysis of items and suspected substances seized by gardaí to certify the presence of illegal drugs.

Sergeant Manton told Tralee District Court this week that during the last appearance, there may have been an inference by the state that there was no certificate from FSI.

He said however, there was a certificate already for certain aspects, while other aspects require further analysis.

He confirmed the garda file has not yet gone to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and items are being examined by FSI.

Sergeant Manton said this may be completed late this month or early next month.

Ms Entrambasaguas has been in custody since November, having been refused bail in the district court and High Court.

Her solicitor Brendan Ahern said he doesn’t believe he has instructions to apply for bail at this time.

Judge Waters noted he can only reopen a bail application if there is a significant change in circumstance.

Ms Entrambasaguas was remanded in continuing custody at Limerick Women’s Prison to 19th February.