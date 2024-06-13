Court hears potential for further charges against North Kerry manslaughter accused

Tralee District Court has heard further charges may potentially be brought against a man charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Kerry.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea, Co Limerick, appeared before Judge David Waters yesterday morning at Tralee District Court.

He faces a charge of the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly in Knockanure last month.

Gerard Kennelly, who was in his mid-30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th, in Knockanure village.

35-year-old Mr Brady was arrested and subsequently charged with the manslaughter of Mr Kennelly.

At Tralee District Court, Inspector Garda Chris Manton said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in this case were not yet available.

Judge David Waters asked if there will be other charges brought against Mr Brady, because the matter is in for DPP directions but it could only be dealt with by trial on indictment in a higher court than the District Court.

Inspector Manton said there potentially may be other charges against Mr Brady.

Representing Mr Brady, solicitor Pat Mann said he had a conversation with Kieran Brady, and medical attention or assistance may be required in the prison in which he remains in custody.

Judge Waters said he can make a recommendation that all appropriate medical treatment be given to Mr Brady while in custody.

Mr Brady was remanded in continuing custody to the 26th June, when he will again appear at Tralee District Court via video link for DPP directions.