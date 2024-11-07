Court hears further charges being considered in relation to woman arrested during Killarney Meth lab bust

A woman has been remanded in custody in relation to a meth lab bust in her Killarney home.

Anna Entrambasaguas of Apartment 2, Knocknasartnett, Killarney appeared in person before Tralee District Court facing seven charges - including two charges relating to crystal meth.

It’s alleged that on October 31st Anna Entrambasaguas was in possession of crystal meth at her home for sale or supply.

The court previously heard there was substantial evidence that crystal meth was being produced at the property.

The 43 year-old also faces two charges relating to possession of the stolen driving licenses and two charges of possession of forged Czech Republic driving licenses.

It’s also alleged that mother of one had a machine specially designed for the production of false instruments – to be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine.

At Tralee District Court Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge David Waters that further charges are being considered in relation to the case.

He remanded Ms Entrambasaguas in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on November 20th for DPP directions.