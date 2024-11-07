Advertisement
News

Court hears further charges being considered in relation to woman arrested during Killarney Meth lab bust

Nov 7, 2024 09:23 By radiokerrynews
Court hears further charges being considered in relation to woman arrested during Killarney Meth lab bust
Share this article

A woman has been remanded in custody in relation to a meth lab bust in her Killarney home.

Anna Entrambasaguas of Apartment 2, Knocknasartnett, Killarney appeared in person before Tralee District Court facing seven charges - including two charges relating to crystal meth.

It’s alleged that on October 31st Anna Entrambasaguas was in possession of crystal meth at her home for sale or supply.

Advertisement

The court previously heard there was substantial evidence that crystal meth was being produced at the property.

The 43 year-old also faces two charges relating to possession of the stolen driving licenses and two charges of possession of forged Czech Republic driving licenses.

It’s also alleged that mother of one had a machine specially designed for the production of false instruments – to be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine.

Advertisement

At Tralee District Court Sergeant Chris Manton told Judge David Waters that further charges are being considered in relation to the case.

He remanded Ms Entrambasaguas in custody, to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on November 20th for DPP directions.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerry unites under new Brand
Advertisement
Council criticised for spending 5% of available funding on Listry Bridge in last five years
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth over €5.4 million
Advertisement

Recommended

Weddingfest at Suits Select, Tralee on Sunday December 8th with proceeds supporting Pieta House.
Padre Pio’s Healing Glove will be available for blessings at Castleisland Parish Church on Tuesday November 12th
Kerry unites under new Brand
Council criticised for spending 5% of available funding on Listry Bridge in last five years
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus