Couple found dead in Glenbeigh not originally from Kerry

Feb 4, 2025 17:42 By radiokerrynews
Couple found dead in Glenbeigh not originally from Kerry
Photo by Kaya Flynn
Gardaí say the couple whose bodies were found in Glenbeigh this morning are not from Kerry.

Investigations are continuing following the discovery of the bodies of a man and woman in their 50s this morning.

A technical examination of the house on the Ring of Kerry close to Glenbeigh is underway, and post mortem exams will be carried out tomorrow.

Gardaí say the couple are not from Kerry, but it's understood they had lived in the house for several years.

It’s believed the pair could have died several months ago, and local enquiries are ongoing to trace their last known movements.

Local TD Michael Cahill says people have been coming to terms with the news:

