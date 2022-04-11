County's greenways to be marketed as the 'Kingdom of Kerry Greenways'

The north and south Kerry greenways are to be marketed under one umbrella brand called the Kingdom of Kerry greenways.

The brand will immediately include the Tralee to Fenit and Listowel-Abbeyfeale greenways which are due to be opened in the coming months.

The brand will then be extended to the South Kerry greenway when construction on the project is completed.

Councillors voted on the name of the brand at a special meeting of Kerry County Council today.

Marketers with Zinc Design Consultants, presented two options to councillors this morning; the first was the Kingdom of Kerry Greenways while the second was the Kerry Greenways.

The aim of this brand is to link the greenways in the north and south of the county and promote them under one umbrella nationally and internationally.

The vote followed a stakeholder survey carried out by Kerry County Council, Fáilte Ireland and local and community business representatives.

The identifying brand will be used on directional signs and promotional brochures.

What swayed the decision of councillors today was, what they called, the ‘instagrammable’ nature of the brand as signage will include a protruding crown for the benefit of social media promotion.

At a presentation to councillors, marketers with Zinc said the Radio Kerry logo inspired the thought process behind this as they realised the crown can be used as a key signature graphic to capitalise on the Kingdom brand and make it unique to Kerry.

Another contributing factor was the Irish version of the name, Beallaí Glasa na Ríochta, which councillors agreed sounded better than Bealaí Glasa Chiarraí.

Following today’s meeting, the consultants will further refine the branding and design concepts in advance of the opening of the Tralee-Fenit and Listowel-Abbeyfeale greenways over the summer.