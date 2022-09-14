Country music star Garth Brooks visits Kerry

American country music star Garth Brooks is in Kerry.

The well-known performer, who is in the middle of a five-show run at Croke Park, is travelling around Ireland.

Garth Brooks visited Dick Mack’s pub in Dingle yesterday and sang some of his well-known songs.

The country music star also visited Limerick, where he met Munster Rugby players, and enjoyed tourist attractions in Wicklow.

Finally! Confirmation that @garthbrooks is in Kerry. And where else but divine Dingle? Have YOU seen Garth in Kerry? Let us know! #garthbrooks #garthbrooksireland https://t.co/42QbLTlszV — Radio Kerry (@radiokerry) September 13, 2022