Advertisement
News

Country music star Garth Brooks visits Kerry

Sep 14, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Country music star Garth Brooks visits Kerry Country music star Garth Brooks visits Kerry
Image from Garth Brooks' Facebook page
Share this article

American country music star Garth Brooks is in Kerry.

The well-known performer, who is in the middle of a five-show run at Croke Park, is travelling around Ireland.

Garth Brooks visited Dick Mack’s pub in Dingle yesterday and sang some of his well-known songs.

Advertisement

The country music star also visited Limerick, where he met Munster Rugby players, and enjoyed tourist attractions in Wicklow.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus