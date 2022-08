There's just a week to go before the Rose of Tralee returns to our screens.

The 61st edition of the international festival will see 33 women from here and abroad take to the stage at the Kerry Sports Academy.

There's been some changes to the rules this year, with Roses up to the age of 29 now able to enter and the inclusion of trans women.

Host of the festival Dáithí Ó Sé says it needed to happen to reflect the society we live in: