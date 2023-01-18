Councillors voice concerns over lack of greenway marketing campaign

Elected members of the Tralee and Listowel Municipal districts have voiced their concerns on the lack of marketing around recently opened greenways.

At the recent full meeting of Kerry County Council, councillors from both MDs expressed their dissatisfaction at the lack of promotion of the amenities.

They called for this to be addressed immediately.

A marketing consultant was appointed by Kerry County Council in November, to develop a campaign for both the Tralee-Fenit and Listowel – Abbeyfeale greenways.

The council said the company would focus on promoting the greenways to local, domestic and international visitors.

At the recent full council meeting, Tralee Fianna Fáil councillor, Mikey Sheehy said it was concerning that a campaign hasn’t been launched.

Cllr Sheehy said most tourism campaigns are launched 12 months in advance, with some golf companies already working on their 2024 & 2025 campaigns.

Listowel Fianna Fáil councillor, Jimmy Moloney voiced his worry at the lack of social media on the greenways, especially in the run up to Easter.

He said there’s no attempt to promote the facility, nor has promised cooperation between Limerick and Kerry county councils happened.

Cllr Moloney said there are people in North Kerry who don’t realise that the greenway goes all the way to Rathkeale.

He said the council had known about the greenway for years and promoting and marketing of the amenity needs to be pushed as a single entity, immediately.

Listowel Fine Gael councillor, Mike Kennelly echoed the concerns, saying only for the councillors in Tralee and North Kerry themselves, people wouldn’t know there are greenways in the area.

In response, the council confirmed a joint meeting with members of the Tralee and Listowel MD’s would be scheduled to discuss the concerns.