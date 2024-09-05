Kerry County Councillors will write to Uisce Éireann urging the utility to rectify pollution issues in a Tralee river.

It follows a motion from Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly, at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

He says the smell coming from the Big River around Oakpark and Kileen is absolutely horrendous, and is a regular issue for residents in the area.

Advertisement

Cllr Daly says the problem has been ongoing for years and every effort needs to be made to stop sewage going into the river.

The motion was seconded by Labour councillor, Terry O’Brien, who says it’s abysmal that this problem has yet to be rectified after so many years.