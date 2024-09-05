Advertisement
News

Councillors to write to Uisce Éireann to rectify pollution and odour issues in Tralee river

Sep 5, 2024 08:13 By radiokerrynews
Councillors to write to Uisce Éireann to rectify pollution and odour issues in Tralee river
https://www.geograph.ie/photo/5949968 Photographer Humphrey Bolton
Share this article

Kerry County Councillors will write to Uisce Éireann urging the utility to rectify pollution issues in a Tralee river.

It follows a motion from Sinn Féin councillor Paul Daly, at the recent Tralee MD meeting.

He says the smell coming from the Big River around Oakpark and Kileen is absolutely horrendous, and is a regular issue for residents in the area.

Advertisement

Cllr Daly says the problem has been ongoing for years and every effort needs to be made to stop sewage going into the river.

The motion was seconded by Labour councillor, Terry O’Brien, who says it’s abysmal that this problem has yet to be rectified after so many years.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

35% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during August
Advertisement
Kerry doctor urges older abuse survivors to confide in GPs
Fianna Fail chooses two candidates to run in general election along with Minister Norma Foley
Advertisement

Recommended

35% decrease in numbers waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry during August
Fianna Fail chooses two candidates to run in general election along with Minister Norma Foley
Kerry doctor urges older abuse survivors to confide in GPs
Irish Rail launching new recruitment campaign and are looking for new electricians in Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus