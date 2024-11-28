Advertisement
News

Councillors to write to TII proposing a tourist bus toll be introduced on the Laune Bridge

Nov 28, 2024 17:19 By radiokerrynews
Councillors to write to TII proposing a tourist bus toll be introduced on the Laune Bridge
Share this article

Elected councillors will write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland proposing a toll for tourist buses crossing the Laune.

It follows a motion at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting from independent councillor Podge Foley; who proposed a tariff of €20 be introduced.

Independent councillor Podge Foley told Kerry County Council officials that he believes such a toll should be introduced for large tourist buses.

Advertisement

He said this €20 tarrif could be used to develop the attractiveness of the town and to keep the Killorglin bridge clean.

In response the council says the structure is on the N70 National Secondary Road, so any toll would have to be introduced in accordance with the Roads Act 1993.

It advised that Transport Infrastructure Ireland oversees the implementation of tolling in Ireland; and that the council is advancing an RRDF scheme in Killorglin, which will include a significant public realm improvement scheme.

Advertisement

The council says an architect led multi-disciplinary design team are progressing preliminary designs at present.

A proposal to introduce a tourist bus toll will be sent to TII, after Cllr Foley’s motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Teddy O’Sullivan-Casey.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

IPAS residents tell health watchdog they feel safe and respected in Tralee centre
Advertisement
€35.5 million invested in fibre connection in Kerry since 2016
New addition to board of directors for Animation Dingle
Advertisement

Recommended

Blackmore Aiming for Return Before End Of Year
Swiatek Banned For 1 Month After Failed Drug Test
Farrell Says Prendergast Deserves The Start For Final Autumn Series Clash
General Election 2024 | Kerry's 17 Candidates
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus