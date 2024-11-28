Councillors to write to TII proposing a tourist bus toll be introduced on the Laune Bridge

Elected councillors will write to Transport Infrastructure Ireland proposing a toll for tourist buses crossing the Laune.

It follows a motion at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting from independent councillor Podge Foley; who proposed a tariff of €20 be introduced.

Independent councillor Podge Foley told Kerry County Council officials that he believes such a toll should be introduced for large tourist buses.

He said this €20 tarrif could be used to develop the attractiveness of the town and to keep the Killorglin bridge clean.

In response the council says the structure is on the N70 National Secondary Road, so any toll would have to be introduced in accordance with the Roads Act 1993.

It advised that Transport Infrastructure Ireland oversees the implementation of tolling in Ireland; and that the council is advancing an RRDF scheme in Killorglin, which will include a significant public realm improvement scheme.

The council says an architect led multi-disciplinary design team are progressing preliminary designs at present.

A proposal to introduce a tourist bus toll will be sent to TII, after Cllr Foley’s motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor, Teddy O’Sullivan-Casey.