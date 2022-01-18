Councillors call for sale of derelict dwellings

Councillors have called for derelict properties owned by Kerry County Council to be sold.

It was reported over the weekend that 168 council owned properties are vacant in the county, of which 22 are either derelict or semi-derelict.

At a recent meeting of Kerry County Council, there was mixed views as to what should be done with the derelict dwellings.

Many councillors were in favour of selling off dwellings that are awaiting works and using the proceeds to refurbish other homes.

Councillors Brendan Cronin and Niall Kelleher said putting the properties on the open market would provide the best return for the taxpayer.

Cllr Norma Moriarty, however, said that she would rather see the derelict dwellings being refurbished as a matter of priority, instead of selling them off and restarting the building process.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive of Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell said that the current rate of vacancies in Kerry at 3.8% is an acceptable level as it is usual for between 2% and 4% of local authority stock to be vacant at any given time.