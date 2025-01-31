Councillors call for council to hire contractors clear snow in emergencies

Kerry County Councillors have called for a policy to be introduced to allow the council hire contractors to clear snow during emergencies.

Councillors Fionnán Fitzgerald and Charlie Farrelly proposed an emergency motion calling for such a policy.

Many councillors commended the exception work of council staff who made themselves available at all times of the day and night.

Cllr Fitzgerald said emergency plans must made for areas outside the salt and gritting routes like Kielduff, Lyreacrompane, Knocknagoshel, Cordal, The Black Banks, Tureencahill, Gneeveguilla and Brosna which were all badly affected.

Cllr Fitzgerald said there is only so much that the council can physically do but we need a better and quicker way of helping people in snowbound areas.

He commended farmers and agricultural contractors who he said did a huge amount of work to clear roads and rescue people.

He asked that this arrangement be formalised, and that there would be coordination between them and the council.

Cllr Charlie Farrelly stressed that the council did not forget any village or place.

He also commended the work of Kelly Brothers in Ballydesmond who he said opened up many roads.

He said more agricultural contractors, who already have suitable equipment, should be contracted and coordinated by the council.

Cllr Farrelly said he never thought he'd hear stories in 2025 of people melting snow with gas fires to get water for baby bottles.

Councillor Robert Brosnan proposed that the salt and gritting routes be extended.

He also asked that Cork County Council be asked to work better with Kerry County Council, by not stopping their snow plough at the county bounds.

He said it is especially important that the route to Cork university Hospital be kept open.

Councillor Jackie Healy Rae said lessons can always be learned and that a review of emergency procedures is needed

Councillor Niall Botty O'Callaghan suggested other counties should send equipment such as snow ploughs to the counties that need them.

Director of the roads department at the council Frank Hartnett said the council worked with 23 contractors, but that they will review the county maintenance plan and the existing protocol.

