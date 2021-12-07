Advertisement
Councillor wants ambulance callouts to be managed within Kerry  

Dec 7, 2021 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry councillor says ambulance callouts should be managed within the county.

Information released by the National Ambulance Service shows delays were worst in Wexford, Cork and Kerry, with over 100 callouts taking an hour or more to reach their destination over a six-month period this year.

Fine Gael councillor Mike Kennelly says a recent callout resulted in the Listowel ambulance spending 48 hours in Limerick.

He says, regardless of who’s in government, the Dublin-based system for managing ambulances is not working and he wants it returned to Kerry.

Meanwhile, Councillor Kennelly says there are issues around traffic congestion and roadworks in Listowel, but the council will reopen some routes before Christmas. He adds there’s been criticism online.

